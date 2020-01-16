United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties celebrated reaching their campaign goal

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties celebrated reaching 101 percent of their 2020 fundraising campaign goal.

The campaign crossed over the half a million dollar mar,k for the second time ever, raising $503,475 to help support our local community.

This was the 12th year in a row that Marion county has reached its goal. All the money raised will stay within the community and helps support 29 programs at 26 different health and human service agencies in Marion and Taylor counties.

Pat Snively is one of the campaign’s co-chairman and he explained that it was an amazing experience being able to work along side Brett White and his staff.

Without their dedication day in and day out, they would not have been able to reach their goal.

“It’s really exciting to see the work the United Way does,” said Snively. “We were just really excited to be a part of that process.”

At the celebration there were several awards handed out to groups and individuals who exceeded expectations through their fundraising. A few of those awards handed out were:

Fairmont State University took the top honor of the event with the “Best of the Best” Award.

Mon Power took home the Campaign Cornerstone Award for their continued commitment.

Fairmont Federal Credit Union raised over $8,100 and was recognized with the Gleason and Jean Kuhn Growth and Innovation Award.

Christine Miller, Taylor County Superintendent, was recognized with the annual Chairman’s Award for her commitment to the campaign.

A full listing of the award recipients can be found on the United Way website.

The application process for the agencies is currently going on and the 2021 campaign plan has already started being drafted.