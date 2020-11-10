United Way of Marion and Taylor counties reach halfway point in fundraising campaign

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties reached its halfway mark in its 2021 fundraising campaign last Friday.

The campaign has raised 55% of its goal to reach $500,000. The money raised during the campaign stays in Marion and Taylor. It supports 32 programs and nonprofits at 25 health and human service agencies in both counties.

Campaign Chair Devanna Corley said it has been difficult not to participate in face to face fundraising, but overall the fact people are continuing to think of others in a time of struggle is fantastic to see.

“The fact that we’re over halfway there is a true testament to the community and to the people who support the united way. Beyond that, what’s most impressive to me is the fact that people themselves are facing challenges, and they are still thinking of others,” said Corley. “There are people out there that don’t have the necessities that you and I are both blessed with on a daily basis. So, thinking outside of yourself and being able to give back in a way that benefits those folks is very, very important.”

The campaign chairman is currently challenging small businesses to show support with its “Small Business 365″ initiative. It’s where small businesses donate $1 a day, totaling at $365. For more information, visit here.

The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties campaign plans to wrap up in December, and the celebration is currently scheduled for January 14.