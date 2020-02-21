United Way of Marion and Taylor counties releases resource list for FRMC employees

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One local organization is giving back to those who recently were affected by the closure of the Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

The CEO of the Center, Robery Adcock, cited financial difficulties at the hospital and stated that plans to reorganize certain administrative functions and develop other revenue sources were not sufficient to stop financial losses at the hospital.

Local health organizations and hospitals such as Mon Health, WVU Medicine and United Hospital Center are hosting job fairs and open interviews for those being affected by the closing of the hospital.

There is also a section for those who need emergency or social service assistance due to the sudden announcement.

The United Way explained that they will continue to update the list with more resources and information as it becomes available. To find the full resource list and learn more about job opportunities around the area, click here.