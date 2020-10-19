United Way of Marion and Taylor County begin process for a “Fairmont Family Relief Fund”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor County have been working with the City of Fairmont to get federal funding to help with eviction and homelessness prevention.

The two partnered to apply for a community development block grant that would supply federal funding by the Cares Act, to help families in Fairmont who have suffered financially from COVID-19.

“It would be for families based on income in the City of Fairmont who are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19. That could be loss of job, reduction in wages, increased expenses,” said Emily Swain, Community Impact Director. “We would work with them to pay their service provider. That would include their utility companies, mortgage holders, landlords, anybody that would need, and that qualifies, that needs assistance on eviction prevention, or homeless prevention services.”

Last week there was a public hearing about why the United Way deserved to be granted this funding, and if all went well Swain said they should be able to apply for the grant by the end of the month. The money will be given to families based on house income with a cap of $2,000 per family.

If the United Way gets approved for the grant, its “Fairmont Family Relief Fund” can start assisting families by the end of the year.