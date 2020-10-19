United Way of Marion and Taylor County begins 2020 Warm Coats, Warm Hearts winter clothes drive

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties kicked off the 2020 Warm Coats, Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive last Thursday, October 15.

West Virginia can get very cold in the winter, snow, hail and rain mixed in, which is why it’s so important for all children, and adults, to be well equipped with gear.

Donations can include winter jackets, hats, gloves, scarfs, rain and snow resistant gear, and also monetary donations. Monetary donations will be used to fill all the gaps in sizes or gear they lack at the end of the donation period.

“If you have those items easily available to you, it might not seem like that big of a deal. Being able to offer someone that dignity to have the items they need to stay warm, and to be able to walk to the bus stop or go to the doctor or go to the grocery store, and not having to worry about freezing or getting wet, that makes a really big difference on how people can function in the winter time,” said Emily Swain, Community Impact Director. “To have a coat and a hat and gloves that fit you, can really make or break the difference with you going out and being a part of the community and getting the necessities you have to have.”

The United Way of Marion and Taylor County is a 24/7 drop off location. There are several other places throughout both counties. Those locations are the following:

Marion County Public Library (all branches/Fairmont, Mannington, Fairview)

Times West Virginian

BC Bank

Town of White Hall

Disability Action Center

Cummins

Challenge Health and Fitness

Paton Insurance Group

Soup Opera

Connecting Link

Salvation Army

Mark Zeck-State Farm Insurance

The Mountain Statesman

Espresso Yourself

Taylor County Family Resources

All donations will be given to the United Ways partners to distribute to those who need them most.