United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties hosts 22nd Corporate Cup Challenge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties held its annual United Way Corporate Cup Challenge Friday to raise funds.

Suburban Lanes bowling alley hosted the Corporate Cup event allowing corporate partners see who could raise the most money with some friendly competition. The event evolved from being held annually to where it is now, a year-round competition with events held every month in different locations.

United Way said the purpose of the Corporate Cup is to raise money for the agencies that it supports and have surpassed its 2020 campaign goal raising more than $1.3 million.

“Without events like this, and ones that we do throughout the rest of the year and running our corporate campaign with the businesses that we work with. A lot of the programs would struggle to provide those services that they do provide to individuals in Monongalia and Preston Counties,” said Servando Arredondo, Engagement Manager of United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.

United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties encourages others to get involved saying every dollar donated goes right back to its supporting agencies. Soon United Way will be announcing its 2021 campaign goal and hope to surpass it as well raising even more money.

“All the money that is raised here does stay here, every dollar that you give stays with the programs here in Monongalia and Preston Counties, they don’t leave,” said Arredondo. “You don’t have to worry about the money being sent off around the country somewhere else. There are some agencies out there that do that, and United Way is not one of those agencies.”

Officials with United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties said that there are plenty of opportunities for individuals to give back and become involved. Their Day of Caring is on May 6.