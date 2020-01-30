United Way Wing Eating Contest raises more than $54,000

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Members of the community gathered at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport Wednesday night to enjoy a delicious meal and raise money for a good cause.

The United Way of Harrison County hosted their annual hot wing eating contest to help them reach their campaign goal of $800,000 by February 29.

Sponsors from the event pledged a dollar amount per wing, so that contestants were able to see how many wings that they could eat in eight minutes.

The money raised by the community will go towards 19 non-profit United Way member agencies to help fund local programs and initiatives for people in need.

The contest was able to raise more than $54,000, with funds still rolling in. However, the United Way sill needs more than $90,000 to reach their goal. One way that they hope to raise the money is by hosting a pepperoni roll eating contest on February 19.

Those who wish to participate in the event should click here to be taken to the registration link.

The contest will be held at the Benedum Civic Center in Bridgeport. The event will be hosted by the United Way and My Little Cupcake. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. that day, with the contest to follow at 6 p.m.

The best part of the event, aside from raising money for a good cause, is that the contestant who raises the most money will win a trophy and free cupcakes for a year. The contestant who wins the eating contest (in weight) will also take home a trophy and will receive one dozen cupcakes.

Anyone that would like to donate to the United Way of Harrison County can do so by clicking here.