United Ways across the mountain state worked together for a successful Giving Tuesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – United Ways across the mountain state worked together for Giving Tuesday 2020 to help raise money for local nonprofits.

United Ways everywhere have been at the forefront of all issues thrown at communities this year, and the money donated on Giving Tuesday goes into making communities stronger.

“These dollars we raise every year are so critical to our community, and so, we need every single person, especially this year, to really think about that,” said Brett White, Executive Director of the Marion and Taylor County United Way. “We need them to give if they can because we are the most efficient way to invest your dollars. One gift to United Way affects change across every community, so it’s an opportunity for you to really to give back and be a part of something bigger than yourself.”

The Marion and Taylor County United Way is at 70% of their 2021 campaign fundraising goal. To show support for local nonprofits, visit their website to learn more, or donate.