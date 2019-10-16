University High students use app to stay off phones in class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Many students at University High School continue to utilize an app that rewards them for staying off their device when they’re inside the classroom or behind the wheel.

The app is called “Pocket Points.” More than 200 students at university high school have signed up to use the app.

“With today’s technology, it’s super fun to have a phone and be on it all the time. But school is a place where you need to focus and it helps you by motivating you with good rewards,” said Senior Morgan Cole.

As smart phone usage continues to increase, it’s become more difficult to keep the devices out of reach. But the app rewards students with points for staying off their phone, which can be redeemed at area stores, restaurants and bonus points.

“We are always looking for ways to keep them put away, they’re just really dialed it,” said teacher, Jessica Eades. “And I totally get it, because I am, too. But, we’re just trying to prepare them for the real world and get them with those skill sets that remind them that it’s important to put them away.”

The app uses the student’s location to detect when he or she is on campus. Once the student locks the phone, a timer starts and they begin earning points.