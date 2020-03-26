Update: DHHR confirms only 51 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has clarified that its official count of coronavirus cases in the state is 51. The DHHR stated that it is not counting a reported case out of Hancock County because the patient is an Ohio resident.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, making the total positive case count at 51. New cases were identified in Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

As of March 25, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., 1,082 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 51 positive, 1,031 negative and 19 tests pending at state lab.

For the latest count on Coronavirus spread in West Virginia, click here to be taken to the DHHR Website or click here to go to the WBOY dedicated page.

