UPDATE: DUI arrest made after pedestrian is hit by car in downtown Clarksburg

UPDATE(June 10, 2019 12:06 p.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest following an auto-pedestrian crash that happened on Saturday.

Tevin Moore, 24 of Clarksburg, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury.

Moore was driving a red Ford Fusion that hit a pedestrian in front of the Clarksburg Central Fire Station, deputies said. The incident was witnessed by firefighters, who told investigators that after seeing Moore hit the pedestrian, he opened the car door, poured a liquid on the ground and threw a can on the sidewalk.

When a deputy approached Moore’s car, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol, saw a puddle and an empty can of Icehouse Edge on the sidewalk, according to Moore’s criminal complaint.

Moore failed three field sobriety tests and later blew a .166 BAC.

ORIGINAL STORY(June 9, 2019 5:28 p.m.)

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an automobile-pedestrian accident that happened Saturday night in downtown Clarksburg, this according to Harrison County emergency officials.

They tell 12 News that a pedestrian was air-lifted to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being hit by a motorist on W. Main St. near the fire station.

No word yet on that person’s condition or if the driver is expected to face any charges.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to follow this story.