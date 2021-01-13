Upshur County BOE votes in favor of a blended model for return to the classroom

The BOE debated the best course of action for the county.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Board of Education met on Wednesday to discuss what the county will do regarding in-person instruction in the spring. The meeting came after the state Board of Education approved a full-time return to classes for grades Pre-K through eighth grade regardless of the COVID color map.

The board opened up the floor for discussion before the vote so parents can voice their opinions and concerns about returning to school. Parents presented arguments for both the affirmative and opposing. A majority of parents favored their children returning to school full-time, citing concerns of their children falling behind in school.

Parents and educators talked about their view on returning to class in person.

The board ultimately decided to proceed with a blended cohort model, where students would alternate in-person and virtual classes depending on the day. While in school, children will be required to wear face masks at all times, aside from eating.