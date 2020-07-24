Upshur County Schools receive $384,000 grant to integrate community into schools

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A very generous grant was awarded to Upshur County Schools this week and presented by West Virginia’s First Lady, Cathy Justice.

On Tuesday, Mrs. Justice attended the Upshur County Board of Education meeting to present the ‘Communities In Schools’ grant.

The award of $384,000 will fund three facilitators to work hand-in-hand with students and schools to forge community partnerships that will help remove barriers to learning at Buckhannon-Upshur High School, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School and Buckhannon Academy Elementary School.

“With the $384,000, this grant will allow us to hire what we call ‘Community in Schools Facilitators’,” said Superintendent Sara Stankus. “These facilitators will work together to engage our community in the schools.”

Nationally, statistics show that a result of this work, graduation rates increase, dropout rates are reduced and school attendance rates improve.