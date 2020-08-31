Upshur County woman charged with arson for involvement in 3 fires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office announced on Monday that they have arrested a French Creek resident on arson charges, alleging that she deliberately set fires in Upshur County on three separate occasions throughout the past eight months.

Patricia Mendel, 41 of French Creek, has been charged with setting fire to an unoccupied mobile home located on Ware Road in the French Creek area on August 14, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office.

Officials explained that during the investigation of the fire, Assistant State Fire Marshal Ronald Ayersman discovered that Mendel had also supposedly set fire to a garage in the area that same day. Mendel is believed to have set fire to the same mobile home in a separate incident on December 23, 2019.

She has been charged with three counts of first-degree arson and is currently out on bond.