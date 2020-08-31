USDA shares safety tips for packing back to school lunches

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Students will return to school in West Virginia in a week, at all different paces, virtual, distant, and in person. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has shared several steps to follow to keep students safe from foodborne illnesses that could be hiding in their lunches.

The four tips are highlighted include:

Clean: Ensure children’s food, and the containers they are being held in are cleaned before they get to school.

Separate: Ensure children's food is separated, and no raw food is touching other cooked food.

Cook: If you send cooked food with a child to school for lunch, make sure the food is cooked to the proper temperature that kills any bacteria in the meat or poultry.

Chill: No matter what the food is, being in an insulated lunch box (not a paper bag), with an ice pack to keep the food fresh and chilled by mid day will help avoid any stomach illnesses.

“If parents really focus in on these four things, then it will highly increase the safety of their children from these illnesses,” said Safety and Food Specialist for USDA Meredith Carothers. “Food is such an interesting topic right now because of COVID-19, so making sure whatever our kids are eating at lunch, whether it be leftovers from the night before or a sandwich at home, we want to make sure none of it goes to waster.”

For this upcoming school year, USDA officials are also stressing that parents teach their children proper hand washing techniques before the first day of school. That way they can protect themselves from the possible transmission of germs onto their food before eating. They also suggest packing a moist disposable towelette as an alternative option.

The tips shared by the USDA are most important for students, and children under the age of 5 years old. Carothers said children in this age range are most susceptible to food borne illnesses, like food poisoning, because their immune systems are less developed than older children.

“It’s not necessarily that there has been a huge outbreak, or a huge issue in the past, but it can be. We just ultimately want to prevent anyone from getting sick from food-borne illness,” said Carothers. “Especially with parents, too, being really busy, being at home tele-working, working at home, and trying to manage virtual learning for their children as well, these steps are easy to take at home, and it’s easy to put together these steps in order to prevent it from happening.”

For any parents, or students with questions about back to school food safety, the USDA has live chats, and a Meat and Poultry Hotline you can call to speak to food specialist personally. The contact information is listed below:

Hotline: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 1-(888)-674-6854 (English and Spanish options are both available).

Live Chat: ask.usda.gov

To read more, and view official data collected on food safety, visit the USDA’s website here.