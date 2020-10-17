VA Medical Center holds drive-thru flu shots for veterans

CLALRKSBURG, W.Va. – Although COVID-19 is at the front of everyone’s mind right now, flu season is upon us, too.

The VA Medical Center in Clarksburg has been giving out “drive-thru flu shots” for veterans every Saturday throughout October.

Due to limits access for patients due to COVDI-19, nurses and doctors wanted to provide a safe alternative for veterans to get their vaccines so they can still protected. The drive-thru testing was held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will be available again the final two Saturday’s in October at the same time.

This is a way that, you can still get the vaccine, and your not around a bunch of people. You drive up we all have our masks on, we ask the veterans to have their masks on when they drive up. It’s quick and easy. With all this COVID-19 going on we just want to protect our veterans and our staff, and keep the rates down with the COVID-19, and the regular flu.” Joyce Bayles, Nurse Manager for Specialty Clinics

Bayles said if they have to continue giving out the flu shots into November they will do that in order to keep everyone safe.