Valentine’s Day Shopping Guide: Coffee and Pottery at Joe N’ Throw

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Joe N’ Throw in Fairmont is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit by offering special drinks and pottery classes.

Joe N’ Throw baristas can create a heart

on top of a hot coffee drink.

The coffee shop has three new coffee drinks to choose from–a Red Velvet Latte, a Wedding cake Latte, and a Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte. The Red Velvet Latte is a white chocolate and cupcake type drink that can be served hot or iced. The Wedding Cake Latte is amaretto and white chocolate, and the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte is a chocolate and strawberry flavored drink with chocolate drizzle and chocolate whipped cream topping.

“I tried the wedding cake latte. That’s really good,” said Alaina Johnson, a barista at Joe N’ Throw, “I didn’t think I’d like amaretto, but I like it. [It] tastes a little like maraschino cherries or something.”

If you arrive on Saturday, February 13th at 1 p.m., you can take your coffee into the pottery room to make a unique piece.

The Wedding Cake iced latte is

amaretto and white chocolate.

“We offer classes in hand building and wheel throwing, but the hand-building classes especially can be a fun date night,” explained Carol Grimes, Instructor at Joe N’ Throw, “You can come, and you can make your own piece. You can put your name on it, your sweetheart’s name–it can totally be geared to you, so it’s a fun experience.”

After you make your piece, Joe N’ Throw will finish it for you, and you pick up the piece in 3-4 weeks. There are walk-in classes every Saturday, usually with a specific theme. However, the theme on the 13th is “student’s choice.” Joe N’ Throw has templates for mugs, plates, bowls, gnomes, and many other options.

People can personalize their pottery creations by putting their name on it.

“The basic hand-building class is $27.50. There are glazing options that can make it higher, but typically right around $35,” Grimes explained.

Joe N’ Throw also offers the option to schedule a private class. More information on the pottery classes is available on their Facebook page.