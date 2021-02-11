Valentine’s Day Shopping Guide: Mountain Creative offers pottery, paint, and a mess room for a more creative-focused date

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Want to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but not into the mushy romantic type dates? Mountain Creative might have you covered if you’re looking for something a little more creative to do.

Mountain Creative, a local art shop, is offering special black light and florescent paint inside their mess room for Valentine’s Day weekend, with desert for you and your special someone. The price is $99 for an hour inside the mess room with desert waiting for you afterwards.

What is the mess room?

For the mess room, each individual dresses up in paint suites to protect themselves and their clothes. Then, each person gets a canvas to hang on the wall. You then get an hour to go just crazy with the paint.

Miles Holbert, the owner of Mountain Creative, said that you don’t only have access to the mess room, but can also paint pottery. Mountain Creative is offering Valentine’s Day themed pottery customer’s can paint. Each piece of pottery varies in price.

“We’re trying to offer a fun and creative activity, as opposed to the non-traditional kinda of Valentine’s Day date. So we are doing that with the mess room and the pottery, as well,” Holbert said.

The pottery and mess room are available anytime, not just for Valentine’s Day. Holbert recommends people call in advance to book the mess room since the time slots do fill up fast. Painting the pottery is available for walk-ins anytime during their business hours.

To learn more about Mountain Creative, or book your Valentine’s Day date visit Mountain Creative’s Facebook page, by clicking here. You can also call to make an appointment at 304-612-6425.