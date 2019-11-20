Valley Health Service hosts information service coordination open house

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Valley Health Services held a service coordination open house for individuals in the north central region of West Virginia.

The federal government is now requiring a separation of who provides service coordination and all wavier services. All individuals and families across the entire state on Title 19 I DD Wavier, will have to go through this change and choose a new agency for this service coordination.

The open house held Wednesday provided an opportunity for some individuals to get more information on the different agencies they can switch to for this service when the time comes next year.

They predict that this change will be fully active for all individuals in the entire state by July 2020.