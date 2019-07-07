Various government agencies continuing flood response in eastern West Virginia

HARMAN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the State Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia National Guard are continuing flood response and recovery efforts in eastern West Virginia.

The National Guard has 16 soldiers on active duty providing water distribution, welfare checks and debris removal in the Harman area of Randolph County.

To this point the guard has distributed 65 cases of water and boxes of food to residents as well as two tanks of potable water.

Work on the Horace Camp Pond Dam has brought water levels down to below 10 feet.

FEMA and Homeland Security are now beginning a joint damage assessment for the affected counties to determine if damage meets the federal disaster declaration.