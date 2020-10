MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – According to the West Virginia 511 Twitter page, both northbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 144 in Monongalia County were shut down due to a vehicle crash.

Vehicle Crash on I-79 NB at MM 144.0.

1 of 2 northbound lanes are closed.

Slow traffic, expect delays, be prepared to stop, use caution when traveling through this area.

Monongalia County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) October 14, 2020

Drivers should be prepared for delays and stops when traveling through the area. At this time there have been no injuries reported.

