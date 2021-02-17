UPDATE: Vehicle rollover causes 1 person to be transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – One person was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being entrapped in their vehicle when it rolled over on Pump Station Road in Marion County.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the rollover happened on the side of the road and was called in at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials explained that it took more than half an hour to get the person out of the vehicle.

Marion County Rescue Squad, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and the Winfield District Fire Department all responded to the scene.

