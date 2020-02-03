Veteran receives big surprise from local organizations

CLARKSBURG,W.Va.- Local organizations made a surprise presentation to a United States Marine Corps veteran, who was once homeless.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 45, and Warriors in the Field (WIF) presented the car to veteran Michelle Bailey, on Friday.

Organizers said that Bailey was a very deserving veteran who was in need of a vehicle to get back and forth to the work at the VA Medical Center.

WIF is a military based charity organization. Their main goal is to help Veterans with struggles of every day issues and let them know they are not fighting alone. They take veterans from around the country on hunting and fishing trips.

WIF founder, David Whittaker, said WIF not only paid for the car, put also for Bailey’s first month of insurance, tags and title.

“She absolutely gets this car free and clear,” said Whittaker. “She won’t have to pay anything to put it on the road. She will be able to leave here today and go home.”

Bailey was shocked and exited about her new vehicle.

“It seems like nothing good ever happens to me,” said Bailey. “But you know, I still keep on trucking and still keep on trying. This is just unbelievable I can’t believe something has happen good for me.”

Bailey is pursuing training at the VA Medical Center through their Compensated Work Therapy program.