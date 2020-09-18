Vigil held for Councilman Jim Malfregeot and family

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening for the first time since Councilman Jim Malfregeot was shot trying to protect his wife and mother-in-law from a carjacking.

Many council members offered condolences to the Malfregeot family for the tragedy that took place Sunday night during its meeting. A candlelit vigil was held after the meeting, where prayer was held to show support to the family. City officials explained that Malfregeot’s condition had been upgraded to good. Also, many of the council members stated that they wished Malfregeot a speedy recovery and are looking forward to him rejoining them in his seat.

“We’ve got to pull together as a community and as a council, and as a police department to rid ourselves of these types of people in our community,” said Marshall Goff, a Clarksburg Councilman.

Malfregeot’s eldest son explained about forgiveness and how it can be expressed during the vigil. His son also said that nothing will ever remove the bullet hole from his father or erase the memory of the tragedy, but that forgiveness will help the family move on.

“You know, You have all heard the saying behind every great man is a even better woman, she’s standing right there. My mother, she’s a pillar of strength. a tower, a tower of humility. She saved my grandmother and her endless love of family and faith in the lord is saving my father tonight,” said James Malfregeot II, son of Councilman Jim Malfregeot.

The Malfregeot family explained that everyone is going through challenges and hardships and thank everyone that has taken time to help and offer support to them. In the conclusion of the vigil, the family wished everyone happiness and thanked them for joining in the vigil, lending support, and healing.

James Malfregeot II’s full statement from the vigil is below.