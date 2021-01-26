Virtual seminar held to learn about human trafficking in WV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several agencies gathered together in a virtual conference call to learn about Human Trafficking in West Virginia.

The Monongalia County Quick Response Team joined The U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia and The Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center to present an online seminar, Human Trafficking 101 – Identifying & Helping Victims.

The online training seminar focused on what is considered an invisible, hidden crime with several myths and misconceptions. The biggest misconception is – it doesn’t happen in the United States and only involves young people and commercial sex.

“It’s an individual who is being put in a position to work for another person, unwillingly. And it might be that they are working construction or in seasonal labor or be forced into sex trade,” said Dr. Lee Smith from the Monongalia County Health Department.

If you are suspicious of a possible Human Trafficking event happening and would like to report it, you can call (888) 373-8888 which is a National Hotline.

You can also contact the Health Department at (304) 598-5100. Dr. Smith reminds you that your phone call may lead to saving someone’s life.