Vito’s Pizza named best in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY)- A popular family-owned Clarksburg restaurant was recently named as having the best pizza in the state.

According to an article on Mashed.com, Vito’s Pizza was deemed the best pizza place in West Virginia. The site pointed out a large number of positive reviews and crust and sauce options as having something everyone will love.

Vito’s staff members said that they are honored to have received this recognition and that they pride themselves on having provided Clarksburg with great ingredients for more than three decades.

“We put our heart and soul into everything we do, whether it be pizza, hoagies, pasta. We make sure every order is right and we use the best ingredients we can and make sure you get a high-quality product,” said Vito’s co-owner Alex Gialone.

Vito’s Pizza is located at 104 Park Boulevard in Clarksburg.