W.Va. DHHR confirms 524 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths in Friday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 524 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths, including the death of two Monongalia county residents in its report on Friday.

The DHHR reports as of 10 a.m., October 30, 2020, there have been 767,500 (+9,577) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,990 (+524) total cases and 451 (+8) deaths.

The DHHR announced 402 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Wetzel County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Monongalia County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, and an 89-year old female from Fayette County.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the affected families.”

According to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 4,987 active cases and 18,552 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,650), Boone (380), Braxton (69), Brooke (239), Cabell (1,494), Calhoun (36), Clay (63), Doddridge (71), Fayette (787), Gilmer (64), Grant (198), Greenbrier (204), Hampshire (140), Hancock (230), Hardy (107), Harrison (673), Jackson (406), Jefferson (614), Kanawha (3,732), Lewis (101), Lincoln (258), Logan (785), Marion (405), Marshall (358), Mason (179), McDowell (126), Mercer (781), Mineral (232), Mingo (632), Monongalia (2,329), Monroe (260), Morgan (154), Nicholas (190), Ohio (585), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (72), Preston (208), Putnam (926), Raleigh (834), Randolph (419), Ritchie (46), Roane (114), Summers (131), Taylor (170), Tucker (65), Tyler (43), Upshur (268), Wayne (605), Webster (35), Wetzel (202), Wirt (55), Wood (647), Wyoming (321).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone and Clay counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Saturday, October 31 in Berkeley, Jefferson, Mingo, Morgan, Roane, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Jefferson County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Mingo County, October 31, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV, (under the tent)

Morgan County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Roane County, October 31, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Wyoming County, October 31, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing will be held Sunday, November 1 in Berkeley, Jefferson, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Jefferson County, November 1, 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Mingo County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Morgan County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County, November 1, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For testing locations, including drive-through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.