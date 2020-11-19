W.Va. Governor Justice issues statement on recent social media post by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Justice issued the following statement on Wednesday evening in response to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s recent Facebook post.

I was saddened this evening to see the statement that Attorney General Morrisey posted to his Facebook. With the overwhelming majority of West Virginians in favor of wearing masks, it is extremely disheartening that he doesn’t also strongly support the wearing of masks, especially after all our medical experts on a state and federal level have made it abundantly clear that wearing a mask works to stop this virus. West Virginians have entrusted me to make the right decisions in the best interest of our health and prosperity. I will work tirelessly to keep our businesses open, our people working, and our schools open. Wearing our masks, while inconvenient, will help. I consider it an honor to be in this position. I have always done what I believe in my heart is best for all West Virginians and I promise you I will not stop until we stop this pandemic.” Governor Justice

Attorney General recently posted the following message to his Facebook page and can be found in full, here.