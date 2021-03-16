W.Va. officials announce 341 new cases and 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths in Tuesday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 341 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday, March 16.

The DHHR confirmed 210 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death in its report on Monday, March 15.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, there have been a total of 2,311,744 (+10,052) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 136,019 (+341) total cases and 2,546 (+15) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Jackson County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 68-year old female from Logan County, an 85-year old male from Boone County, a 53-year old male from Lincoln County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Wayne County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Preston County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old female from Logan County and a 74-year old female from Boone County.

“It never gets easier to announce the number of COVID-19 cases or the lives lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by COVID-19.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 5,176 (-38) active cases and 128,297 (+364) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,294), Berkeley (10,078), Boone (1,649), Braxton (795), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,099), Calhoun (235), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,793), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,449), Hampshire (1,570), Hancock (2,600), Hardy (1,325), Harrison (4,974), Jackson (1,701), Jefferson (3,734), Kanawha (12,433), Lewis (1,066), Lincoln (1,294), Logan (2,833), Marion (3,793), Marshall (3,110), Mason (1,818), McDowell (1,389), Mercer (4,303), Mineral (2,607), Mingo (2,204), Monongalia (8,328), Monroe (985), Morgan (950), Nicholas (1,274), Ohio (3,717), Pendleton (625), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,635), Putnam (4,364), Raleigh (4,996), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,106), Tucker (510), Tyler (640), Upshur (1,728), Wayne (2,638), Webster (383), Wetzel (1,119), Wirt (364), Wood (7,263), Wyoming (1,774).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday morning, 392,736 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 246,568 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.