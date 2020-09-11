W.Va. officials honor 19th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – West Virginia elected officials are honoring the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the following statement on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“On this somber day, I hope all Americans take a moment to be still and remember. We remember the thousands of lives cruelly cut short, the families changed forever, and the heroes who saved countless lives. America is resilient. We came together that day and proved our strength in unity. In these divided times, I pray this day reminds us of the faith we had in each other years ago and the hope for better days ahead that unites all of us as Americans.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Capito is a co-sponsor of a resolution that recognizes September 11 as a ‘National Day of Service and Remembrance’ and is encouraging all Americans to give back to their community by volunteering on this day.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) paid his respects to those lost on September 11, 2001 and all our Fallen service heroes with Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.

Senator Manchin also rode to the Gold Star monument in Barboursville and encouraged others to pay their respects to the Fallen in their own way on Friday to maintain COVID-19 safety precautions.