W.Va. officials honor 19th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – West Virginia elected officials are honoring the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the following statement on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“On this somber day, I hope all Americans take a moment to be still and remember. We remember the thousands of lives cruelly cut short, the families changed forever, and the heroes who saved countless lives. America is resilient. We came together that day and proved our strength in unity. In these divided times, I pray this day reminds us of the faith we had in each other years ago and the hope for better days ahead that unites all of us as Americans.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito
Senator Capito is a co-sponsor of a resolution that recognizes September 11 as a ‘National Day of Service and Remembrance’ and is encouraging all Americans to give back to their community by volunteering on this day.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) paid his respects to those lost on September 11, 2001 and all our Fallen service heroes with Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
Senator Manchin also rode to the Gold Star monument in Barboursville and encouraged others to pay their respects to the Fallen in their own way on Friday to maintain COVID-19 safety precautions.
“Nineteen years ago, our nation was changed forever by the most devastating domestic attack on America since Pearl Harbor that claimed 2,977 innocent lives. Most Americans can tell you where they were as the entire nation watched first responders and citizens risk their lives without hesitation to save their fellow Americans from the destruction caused by the terrorist attacks. In the aftermath, we came together as a nation, showing we were united, resilient, and courageous in the face of tragedy. Since September 11th, over four million Americans answered the call to serve and 5,000 Americans gave their lives in defense of our nation. The cost of these sacrifices is clear in our memorials like the ones I visited today.
Today we honor and remember those lost and those who bravely answered the call to serve. As we reflect on this day, I encourage all West Virginians to recommit themselves to service, family, community, and country. We will never forget the innocent lives lost this day and the sacrifices made to protect our nation. May God bless us all and may God bless the United States of America.Senator Joe Manchin