W.Va. officials release statements regarding Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate to the Supreme Court of the United States Monday evening. West Virginia officials released the following statements regarding her confirmation.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted against Barrett, Monday night, and released the following statement:

Today the Senate took unprecedented action never before seen in the 240-year history of our country, but it didn’t have to be this way. Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans chose a dangerous, partisan path to push through the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett eight days before this year’s November 3rd election further politicizing the highest court in the land. The facts are clear—never before has the president nominated and the Senate confirmed a Supreme Court justice between July and Election Day in a presidential election year. This degradation of Senate norms and procedures didn’t start with the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and it won’t end here. The U.S. Senate is supposed to be the greatest deliberative body in the world and perhaps we used to be. But each time a Senate majority – regardless of party – changes the rules, we reduce the incentive to work together across party lines. Instead, the partisan governing of the last ten years and the rushed nomination of Judge Barrett only fans the flames of division at a time when Americans are deeply divided. Judge Barrett’s nomination and the confirmation process are far from business as usual. I cannot support the nomination of Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States on the eve of a Presidential election. It is simple – this nomination should have waited until after the election. Senator Joe Manchin

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) also released a statement on the confirmation of Barrett and why she voted for her:

Tonight, I was proud to cast my vote in support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as our newest Supreme Court Justice. Based on Judge Barrett’s impressive resume, coupled with her depth of legal knowledge, she is clearly qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court. Her judicial philosophy and record on the Seventh Circuit are those of a mainstream jurist who considers herself bound by the law—not free to decide cases based on her own personal opinions. Ultimately, the most important factors in my decision to confirm a Supreme Court nominee are whether the nominee is well-qualified, has a record of applying the original text of our Constitution, and has the support of my fellow West Virginians. Judge Barrett meets the criteria. After meeting with Judge Barrett personally, thoroughly examining her record, and watching her impressive hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, I am even more certain that she is a fair-minded individual that understands and respects the responsibilities of a Supreme Court justice. West Virginians want a Supreme Court Justice with experience and integrity who will protect our Constitution and decide cases fairly. West Virginians want a Supreme Court Justice who will serve as a role model for our children and grandchildren. That’s exactly what they will get with Jude Amy Coney Barrett, and it’s for those reasons and more that I was proud to vote to confirm her to the United States Supreme Court. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

West Virginia Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) released the following congratulatory statement to Barrett for her confirmation to the Supreme Court:

I extend my highest congratulations to Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her confirmation to the United States Supreme Court. Justice Barrett has shown she is highly-qualified to sit on the highest court in the land, and I am confident she will fairly and responsibly rule in defense of the Constitution. My Republican colleagues in the Senate deserve great credit for the professionalism and expediency displayed during this confirmation process, and I applaud the Trump Administration for nominating such a remarkable candidate. Congresswoman Carol Miller

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded the confirmation of Barrett to the Supreme court in the statement below:

Justice Barrett will be an exceptional jurist on the U.S. Supreme Court and a leader for generations to come,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “She will interpret the Constitution as it is written. West Virginians already witnessed Justice Barrett’s brilliance during her confirmation hearing, and I am deeply convinced they will admire her as a rule-of-law judge, devoted mother, and a principled woman of faith. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Justice Barrett will succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She comes to the court from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.