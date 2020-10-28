W.Va. poll workers ready for the general election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With all the preparations and concerns going into the upcoming election, there’s one area the state is well-prepared for.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner explained that the state will have all 1,708 precincts ready to go and fully-staffed with poll workers on Tuesday.

Many precincts were closed or consolidated due to COVID-19 concerns for the primary election, but Warner says they are all set up to open Tuesday with plenty of poll workers and replacements.

“We’ve actually recruited another 4,500 additional or auxiliary poll workers. So that’s on top of the 9000 we already have. This is far and above better than what we had in the primary,” said Warner.

If you’d like to be a poll worker, there’s still time to get involved. You can sign up on the Secretary of State’s website.