W.Va. Senators announce funding for West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $388,450 for the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) High Priority (HP) grant program on Monday.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“Our DMV provides many services critical to our everyday lives,” said Senator Capito. “It’s important to provide the support they need to be as effective as possible, especially while the COVID-19 pandemic limits operations. It’s also just as important that West Virginians have access to innovative resources through the DMV while streamlining services preparing our young drivers for safe travel. I am pleased to see West Virginia receive funding from such a competitive program and look forward to the benefits it will create for our state and residents.”

Senator Joe Manchin

This funding will go to support improvement projects at the West Virginia DMV and maintain innovative technology.

“I am pleased to see DOT investing in Charleston in supporting the DMV which provides essential services to West Virginians. I look forward to seeing these improvements completed and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that benefits West Virginia and our people,” said Senator Manchin.