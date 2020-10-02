W.Va. Senators announce millions in USDA funding for the mountain state

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $27,028,072 on Friday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support rural development in communities across West Virginia.

Senator Capito

“Since coming to Congress, expanding economic development and creating jobs for hard-working West Virginians have been major priorities of mine. Over the last several years, we have seen lower unemployment rates, higher state revenue, and increased business development across the Mountain State. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a crippling impact on our economy and way of life. Investments like these are crucial to having a strong comeback in West Virginia. I continue to be in constant communication with people back home and leaders in our communities as I continue to advocate for targeted relief that directly impacts the local economies of our state,” said Senator Capito.

Senator Joe Manchin

The funding will be used for a variety of services, including rural business development, housing preservation, renewable energy expansion, and infrastructure improvements with the goals of increasing economic development and job creation.

“Economic development is vital to growing our state and I am pleased the USDA is investing in communities across West Virginia. These projects will boost our workforce, assist small businesses, and ensure our fellow West Virginians have a roof over their head. I look forward to seeing the benefits of these awards and will continue to advocate for funding that helps rural communities flourish,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

USDA Rural Energy for America Program:

Whiteman Bowling Center (Weirton) – $48,606

(Weirton) – $48,606 H & H Cattle, Inc. (Letart)– $34,376

USDA rural business development grants:

City of Bluefield – $94,000

– $94,000 Brooke-Hancock Regional Planning – $50,000

– $50,000 Marshall University Research Corporation – $50,000

– $50,000 Wyoming County Recovery Network, Inc. – $50,000

– $50,000 City of Princeton – $50,000

– $50,000 Civil-Military Innovation Institute (Shepherdstown) –$47,500

(Shepherdstown) –$47,500 West Virginia Forrest Products Cooperative (Princeton)– $45,000

(Princeton)– $45,000 City of Welch – $25,000

– $25,000 Semper Liberi, Inc. (Martinsburg) – $19,405

USDA Housing Preservation Grants:

Community Resources, Inc., (Parkersburg) – $50,000

(Parkersburg) – $50,000 Change, Inc. (Weirton) – $18,185

Community Facilities Direct Loan:

Valley Healthcare System (Pleasant Valley)– $4,000,000

Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants: