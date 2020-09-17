W.Va. senators announce more than $185,000 in rural housing preservation grants across the state

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY)– U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $185,185 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Housing Preservation Grant program for three locations in West Virginia.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives. This support from USDA will be used to directly help West Virginians make critical repairs to their homes ahead of the fall and winter months. Housing insecurities have been highlighted through the challenges created by COVID-19, making these grants all the more important. West Virginians deserve access to quality, affordable housing, and I will continue to make these resources available for the people of our state who need it most,” Senator Capito explained.

These rural development investments will be used for the repair and rehabilitation of single-family homes for individuals in West Virginia.

“Everyone deserves to have a safe place to sleep, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put the shelter of many West Virginians at risk. This funding will help nearly thirty West Virginia families repair their homes so they can have a stable, warm, safe place to live during these difficult times and as we head into the winter months. I am pleased by this investment into our communities and will continue to fight in Washington for funding that helps the least fortunate of us have the basic necessities we all deserve,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below: