W.Va. senators announce more than $258,000 in federal funding for a WVU COVID-19 research project

Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $258,719 from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

The funds will be given to West Virginia University Research Corporation for a project to examine COVID-19 related information and misinformation on social distancing and isolation practices within closed religious communities.

“The National Science Foundation has been a great partner for West Virginia and our universities, and I’m pleased they are continuing to invest in West Virginia University, a leader in many research fields. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that West Virginians and Americans receive correct information regarding COVID-19 and appropriate safety protocols. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this important and timely research, and I will continue to push for funding that helps research projects in the Mountain State succeed,” said Senator Manchin.

“West Virginia University is home to one of the top research institutions in the nation, and communities across our state have benefitted from the important work being done in Morgantown,” Senator Capito said. “I’m glad to see their research capabilities are not only being recognized but supported through key investments like this one.”