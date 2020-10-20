W.Va. Senators announce more than $8.2 million for opioid addiction relief across West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $8,263,790 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat opioid addiction and substance abuse in West Virginia.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“In one way or another, we have all felt the impact and destruction resulting from the drug epidemic,” said Senator Capito. “We must take action to not only limit the ability for opioids to enter our state, but also to provide comprehensive services that help our fellow West Virginians recover from the grip of addiction. As I have seen personally, drug courts can play a crucial role in this process. Therefore, it is important that we make sure that our drug courts and other programs designed for those impacted by substance use disorder are operating properly, that our state personnel are well trained, and that these programs are able to expand to additional areas. Expanding services and making them available to those battling addiction has been a major priority of mine since coming to Congress and something I will continue to advocate for as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.”

Specifically, this funding will be used to expand the West Virginia Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) program, extend the training and service of drug court operations for veterans and juveniles, and implement several residential or jail-based substance abuse treatment programs.

Senator Joe Manchin

“The drug epidemic continues to harm our families and communities, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made matters worse. This funding from the DOJ will help organizations across West Virginia help those in need and address substance use disorder with help instead of judgment, especially for our youth affected by this terrible crisis. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that helps us combat this epidemic in West Virginia and across the country,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

FY 20 Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program (COSSAP): West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services – $6,000,000

This funding will expand the West Virginia Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) Program to the following 18 counties: Boone, Gilmer, Grant, Marion, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Pendleton, Pleasants, Pocahontas, Preston, Randolph, Summers, Tucker, Tyler, Wayne, Webster, and Wirt.

FY 20 Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals – $749,953

This funding will be used to improve, enhance, or expand drug court and veterans’ treatment court services statewide.

Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) FY 2020 Opioid Affected Youth Initiative: United Way of The River Cities, Inc.– $690,553

This funding will be used to make a collaborative, local strategy to provide services to youth and families suffering from traumatic stress due to the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic.

Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) FY 2020 Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals – $600,000

This funding will be used to provide training to West Virginia’s Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program (JDTC) practitioners to enable them to better meet the needs of the juveniles and families they serve.

FY 20 Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) for State Prisoners Program: West Virginia Department Of Military Affairs And Public Safety, Justice And Community Services – $223,284.