W.Va. State Police on the hunt for drivers of UTV who struck a cruiser and fled from a traffic stop in Preston County

BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. – Troopers are on the hunt for two men after they fled from a traffic stop and struck a State Police Cruiser in Preston County on Sunday evening.

According to the release, On September 6, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Trooper C. E. Smith was patrolling WV Route 26 North in the Brandonville area of Preston County when a red and black UTV fled from a traffic stop for reckless driving.

Photo courtesy of West Virginia State Police

Troopers stated that the UTV struck the State Police cruiser and fled northbound, on WV Route 26 north toward Brandonville. The UTV was said to be occupied by two white males, possibly in their twenties or early thirties. The UTV sustained damage to the driver’s side.

Troopers explained that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kingwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 329-1101.