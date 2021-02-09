W.Va. to receive an increase in weekly vaccine allocation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) recently received notification that West Virginia will be receiving another increase in the weekly vaccine allocation.

Headshot photo of Joe Manchin sitting in front of American flag.

“I was notified that West Virginia will receive another weekly increase of 1,400 vaccine doses in addition to the 7,300 doses we will receive through the Federal Pharmacy Program. This is the third consecutive dosage increase for West Virginia, and I am very pleased that the Biden Administration is following through on the promise to quickly increase vaccine production. As West Virginia continues to lead the nation in effective and safe COVID-19 vaccination distribution, it is vital that we continue to receive additional doses so every West Virginian who wants to be vaccinated can be. This is great news for the Mountain State, and I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to quickly procure more doses as production increases,” said Senator Manchin.

On February 2,  Senator Manchin received notification that West Virginia would increase the weekly Moderna vaccine allocation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories