W.Va. to receive an increase in weekly vaccine allocation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) recently received notification that West Virginia will be receiving another increase in the weekly vaccine allocation.

“I was notified that West Virginia will receive another weekly increase of 1,400 vaccine doses in addition to the 7,300 doses we will receive through the Federal Pharmacy Program. This is the third consecutive dosage increase for West Virginia, and I am very pleased that the Biden Administration is following through on the promise to quickly increase vaccine production. As West Virginia continues to lead the nation in effective and safe COVID-19 vaccination distribution, it is vital that we continue to receive additional doses so every West Virginian who wants to be vaccinated can be. This is great news for the Mountain State, and I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to quickly procure more doses as production increases,” said Senator Manchin.

On February 2, Senator Manchin received notification that West Virginia would increase the weekly Moderna vaccine allocation.