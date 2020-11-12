Waldo’s Chicken location at WVU’s Evansdale Crossing closed after COVID-19 exposure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Waldo’s Chicken location at West Virginia University’s Evansdale Crossing temporarily closed Thursday after the university was notified of a COVID-19 exposure at the storefront.

According to university officials, WVU immediately implemented its safety protocols, initiating a deep cleaning of the space. The University explained that it is also is working closely with the Monongalia County Health Department in its case investigation and contact tracing.

WVU’s dining facilities underwent significant changes prior to the start of the semester to enhance health and safety precautions. As a result, anyone who visited the Waldo’s Chicken location or other restaurants in Evansdale Crossing should self-monitor for symptoms, but health experts explained that potential exposure in this environment is minimal.

Waldo’s Chicken will remain closed for the remainder of the fall semester but plans to reopen for the spring 2021 semester.

Students and employees can learn more about how to respond to potential COVID-19 exposure at the What to Do If page of the Return to Campus website.