Wallace community comes together to support coal miner diagnosed with cancer

WALLACE, W.Va. – The community of Wallace has come together to support a local coal miner who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

When Shane Davis was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a form of blood cancer that often spreads to other organs, community members decided to rally around him by hosting a bake sale at the Wallace volunteer fire department to raise money to support Davis, his wife Kim, and their children. The family has frequently been traveling to Ruby Memorial Hospital for appointments and treatments.

While ALL is most common in children, it can also affect adults. The Davis family said that they want to use this situation as a chance to raise awareness about getting tested to donate bone marrow to those in need.

“It’s kind of making us realize that this happens to other families as well, so we want to be advocates for other people as well and help out as much as we can,” said Shane’s aunt, Twila Eddy.

“He said the other day that he felt like God put this on him so that there was one child that was spared out there because going through this and all of the treatments as an adult, he can only imagine what the children have to go through at such a young age,” said Shane’s wife Kim Davis.

To receive more information about donating bone marrow, contact the cancer department at Ruby Memorial Hospital to receive a kit.