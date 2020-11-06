IN CUSTODY: Inmate from Parkersburg Correctional Center in custody

Update (November 5, 2020 10:45 p.m.):

DELBARTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to the WVDOC, Hatfield has been found, placed into custody, and is being taken to the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.

He had been in the area of Delbarton, Mingo County.

ORIGINAL (November 5, 2020 9:12 p.m.):

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – An inmate who was on work-release escaped Thursday evening from the Parkersburg Correctional Center, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections (WVDOC).

Curtis Hatfield

Curtis Hatfield, 41, escaped at approximately 5:57 p.m. on November 5. Hatfield was serving an 8-15 year sentence from Mingo County for felony drug, weapon concealment, burglary, fleeing, and obstructing charges.

According to the WVDOC, Hatfield is a white male approximately 190 lbs, is 5 feet tall with strawberry blonde hair, and has hazel eyes. He also has a number of identifying tattoos such as horns on his forehead, stitches on his face, the words “100% white” on his left arm, bones on his fingers, among many more.

The Magistrate Court of Wood County has issued a warrant for arrest for felony escape in violation of West Virginia Code §61-5-12a ‘Escape from Custody of the Commissioner of Corrections.’

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Hatfield, they should contact Parkersburg Correctional Center at (304) 420-2443 immediately.