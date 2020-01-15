Warm weather slows slopes at Snowshoe Ski Resort

SNOWSHOE, W.Va.- When winter rolls around, many adventurers hit the slopes for the thrill of travelling high speeds through powdery snow, but what happens when the natural snow just doesn’t come?

The Snowshoe Ski resort has implemented new technology to keep up with the changing weather conditions, but they are still being impacted by warmer weather.

Currently, the resort has 38 out of 60 trails open.

The resort has the most hit to their trail count when they receive warm temperatures during the winter. The year 2015 was the last time Snowshoe Ski Resort was impacted by warm weather.

For the resort to have what they consider as a nice ‘powder’ day the resort, they would need about four to five inches, or more, of snow. Cassell said every year they average about 180 inches of snow a season.

Digital Marketing and PR Manager Shawn Cassell said during Christmas and New Years this year, they lost two trails due to the warm temperatures.

“But now, when this cold air arrived this week, instead of going to go make snow on the closed terrain and get more trails open, we first have to go back and beef up what’s already open before we can start spreading out,” said Cassell.

Cassell also stated that during the holidays, the resort was completely booked solid the entire week, despite not having all their trails open.

He credits their recent snowmaking investments with upgrading the previous snowmaking system.

“There’s 16 ski resorts in the southeast, but we consistently have the most terrain open by far. And, I think that makes people feel safe booking with us that they’re going to have snow to play on when the time of their trip rolls around,” said Cassell.

He also stated that despite the milder weather patterns, they still have ski-able snow.

To learn more about the ski season and Snowshoe, click here to visit their website.