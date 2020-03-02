Warmer temperatures on the way for the start of March

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Though the official start of Spring is not until March 19th, March 1st signifies the start of “Meteorological Spring”.

Meteorological Spring lasts for a three month period from March through May and is based on annual temperature cycles and the Georgian calendar.

The Vernal Equinox takes place at 11:49 PM on March 19th to mark the official start of the Spring Season.

Right on cue, temperatures will be warming up heading into the start of Meteorological Spring.

The Climate Prediction Center’s (CPC) 6-10 and 8-14 Temperature Outlooks show a very good chance of North-Central West Virginia seeing above-average temperatures throughout the first two weeks of the month.

With average daily temperatures throughout the month of March increasing from 46° on March 1st to 51° on March 15th, this means that we could be seeing mid-Spring like temperatures before we even reach the official start of Spring.

The likelihood of warmer temperatures doesn’t end within just the first two weeks of March, the monthly temperature outlook also shows a high chance of North-Central West Virginia seeing above-average temperatures throughout the entirety of the month.

Though these outlooks don’t guarantee temperatures will be above average throughout the month, signs are pointing to an early start to the Spring season.

