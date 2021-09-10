WATCH 20 Years Later: 12 News at 6 p.m. newscast from September 11, 2001

Anchors David Foster and Tiffany Stewart deliver the news on WBOY on Sept. 11, 2001

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Surrounding the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, you often hear the question: “where were you that morning?”.

Everyone has their own unique answer to that question. For the staff of 12 News on that day, the answer was that they were in the communities of north central West Virginia, finding local connections to what happened in New York City, nearby Shanksville, Pa. and at the Pentagon, and trying to make sense of it all.

Reporter Aru Pande headed to the then-named Benedum Airport, in Bridgeport, where a plane was diverted when the FAA shut down airspace.

Reporter Elaine Tampoya crossed the border, into Pennsylvania, to the Flight 93 crash site in Somerset County.

Reporter Patti Petite talked with students at West Virginia Wesleyan College, who were concerned about friends and family in the New York area.

Anchor David Foster, who was from the New York City area, talked, live on the air, with family members who were in Manhattan when the planes hit the World Trade Center.

Former 12 News Anchor Matt McCarthy, who was then a deputy U.S. Marshal, based in Washington, D.C., called in to describe what he saw in the nation’s capitol.

One 12 News staff member checked in with the Clarksburg newspaper, which printed multiple editions that day, the most since President Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

Others headed to local churches, and reported on area schools and businesses that shut down after the attacks.

We dug into our archives and found the full newscast from that evening 20 years ago. You can watch below:

***Warning, the newscast does include some video of the 9/11 events that may be disturbing to some viewers.