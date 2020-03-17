WATCH: Gov. Justice to hold press briefing on coronavirus response in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice will hold a press briefing Tuesday on coronavirus preparedness and response plans in West Virginia.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and like other recent press gatherings, will include other state officials.

Going into the briefing, there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. At a press conference on Monday, Justice encouraged people to try to maintain normalcy in their lives, while discouraging hoarding at grocery stores.

