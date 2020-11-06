WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jim Justice says ‘we have a real’ problem while reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – “We have a real problem right now in this state, and we have a bigger problem in the nation,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing.

The state set a 24 hour record with 540 new active cases and crossed the 3% cumulative percent positivity threshold.

Gov. Justice reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday, now 487 total.

There are now 280 patients hospitalized in West Virginia, Justice also reported.

“We’ll keep everything on the table as far as shutdowns,” the governor said, explaining that decisions on shutdowns would be based on the recommendations of health and education officials.

The state is working on new “first in the nation” effort to better protect residents of nursing homes, Justice hinted, but did not offer further details.

There are currently three “red” and nine “orange” counties on the state’s color-coded map(none are in north central region). Gov. Justice blamed those color labels on a lack of people showing up to testing events.

Addressing the concerns of the high school athletic community about allowing teams and athletes to participate in events despite counties being labeled as “red” or “orange,” Gov. Justice said he asked State School Superintendent Clayton Burch to “circle back” with state health officials and the WVSSAC, to come up with a recommendation on how to handle the situation. The answer the group came back with is to continue using the color-coded maps, Justice said.

“These decisions are dog flat tough,” the governor said.

State officials are working to build a list of “steady” state testing opportunities at places like pharmacies, in addition to pop-up testing events, WV National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said.

Current and former football and basketball coaches from West Virginia and Marshall universities will be doing public service announcements to raise awareness about COVID-19 guidelines, Justice said, when asked what could be done to increase state residents adherence to protocols.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Wednesday, the governor urged residents to partake in testing or they would, “be faced with the funeral of a loved one.”