Gov. Justice urges residents to take COVID-19 vaccine: ‘You don’t want to be the dumb bunny here’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice lauded the state’s vaccination efforts, which have been given at the highest rate in the country, the governor said.

As on Monday morning, 15,135 doses out of the 16,575 the state received, have been administered, he said. “We’re getting it done,” Justice said.

West Virginia is set to receive 44,300 doses from Moderna on Monday, the governor reported.

The state will be done with vaccinations at the 214 nursing homes and assisted living facilities, in the state, by Dec. 28, Justice said.

Vaccination statistics have been added to WV DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard.

It’s now “up to West Virginians to answer the call and take the vaccine when it becomes available to you,” Justice urged.

“This hesitancy to take the vaccine or stubbornness or whatever you want to call it is going to lead to just a lot a lot of people who aren’t taking the vaccine to die,” Justice said. “You don’t want to be the ‘dumb bunny’ here,” the governor continued, referencing the 1960s show Laugh In.

If you wait to get your vaccine, you might end up getting a later dose that is less effective than the current vaccines being offered, Justice and state health officials explained.

While going over the state’s latest color coded map, Gov. Justice pointed out that most of the “red” counties border other states, while the center of the state is in better shape.

Justice also continued to urge state residents to wear masks and pointed to a public service announcement, seen below, created by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, which reminds people that mask-wearing “isn’t forever, it’s for each other.”