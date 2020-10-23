WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11:30 a.m. Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled a COVID-19 briefing for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a release from his office.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing, along with a written recap, will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice issued a warning to state residents. “The odds are that it is going to even get worse, as we head into flu season and winter,” Justice said.