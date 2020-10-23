WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11:30 a.m. Friday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during a COVID-19 briefing Sept. 18, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled a COVID-19 briefing for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a release from his office.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing, along with a written recap, will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice issued a warning to state residents. “The odds are that it is going to even get worse, as we head into flu season and winter,” Justice said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories