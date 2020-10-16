WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m. Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

The live briefing will be streamed on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Full video of the briefing, along with a written recap, will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Wednesday, the governor cited a comment that he heard on a news broadcast and compared people not wearing masks to people who believe the earth is flat. He went on to say that not believing in the importance of testing is similar.

